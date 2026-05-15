On the earnings front, Silicon Motion Technology, on April 28, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

On May 7, Wynn Resorts reported quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.18 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.857 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.823 billion.

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) is a “pure spec,” Cramer said.

“Understand you can lose everything, or you could double on that one,” he added. “I don't know which it's going to be and that's the problem.”

Oppenheimer analyst Kostas Biliouris, on May 4, maintained Design Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $18 to $21.

Cramer said he likes BillionToOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN) and recommended buying the same.

Lending support to his choice, BillionToOne, on May 6, posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 sales forecast.

Price Action:

Silicon Motion shares fell 2.2% to settle at $263.85 on Thursday.

Wynn shares declined 0.8% to close at $95.43.

Design Therapeutics shares fell 6.9% to settle at $14.54 during the session.

BillionToOne shares declined 2.9% to settle at $87.94 on Thursday.

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