Top 3 Utilities Stocks That May Explode In May

The most oversold stocks in the utilities sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE:FE)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais ADR Repstg One Pref Shs (NYSE:CIG)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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