Apple, Boeing, UnitedHealth And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Supporting his view, Apple, on April 30, reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $111.18 billion, beating analyst estimates of $109.66 billion. The Cupertino-based company reported earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $1.94 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

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Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said the chart of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) looks good.

On the earnings front, Boeing reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter on April 22. The company posted quarterly losses of 20 cents per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 84 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $22.217 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.779 billion.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) .

Lending support to his choice, J.P. Morgan analyst Lisa Gill, on April 28, maintained UnitedHealth Group with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $389 to $420.

SoFi’s Liz Young Thomas named KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) as her final trade.

Price Action

Boeing shares gained 1.6% to close at $240.60 on Wednesday.

UnitedHealth Group gained 1.2% to settle at $401.16 during the session.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF gained 4.9% during the session.

Apple shares rose 1.4% to settle at $298.87 on Wednesday.

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