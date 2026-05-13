Apple, ServiceNow, Netflix And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Lending support to his choice, Exxon Mobil, on May 1, reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. Adjusted earnings were $4.9 billion, or $1.16 per share, while earnings excluding identified items and estimated timing effects were $8.8 billion, or $2.09 per share.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, picked ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) .

According to recent news, the company outlined last week a path to more than $30 billion in annual subscription revenue by 2030. This implies a growth from an estimated $15.7 billion in 2026, implying roughly 20% annual growth, as reported by Business Insider.

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Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said he remains long on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

Apple and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) recently reached a preliminary agreement for Intel to manufacture some Apple-designed chips.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) as his final trade.

On April 23, Netflix expanded its stock buyback plan and reinforced its growth outlook. According to an exchange filing, the streaming giant approved a fresh $25 billion repurchase authorization, adding to an earlier program announced in December 2024.

Price Action:

Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.6% to close at $150.63 on Tuesday.

ServiceNow fell 2.7% to settle at $89.00 during the session.

Apple shares gained 0.7% to close at $294.80 during the session.

Netflix shares surged 2.6% to settle at $87.66 on Tuesday.

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