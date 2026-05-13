Why Jim Cramer Says 'Pull The Trigger' On Chevron

Chevron reported mixed first-quarter results on May 1, with earnings reflecting ongoing cost pressures and market headwinds across its operations. The company posted earnings of $2.2 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $3.5 billion a year earlier. Adjusted EPS of $1.41 beat the $0.95 estimate, while revenue of $48.61 billion missed the $52.08 billion estimate.

“I'm gonna say that there's limited downside, but you just should be glad that stocks stop at zero," Cramer said when asked about GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) .

On the earnings front, GoodRx Holdings, on May 6, reported first-quarter earnings of 7 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $194.006 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $185.137 million.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani, on Tuesday, maintained Vertiv with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $350 to $425.

Cramer said Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) can't be bought here. “I just can't put you in that stock after it just had a 52% move. That'd be irresponsible,” he added.

Sterling Infrastructure reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on May 4 and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Price Action:

GoodRx shares dipped 5.3% to settle at $2.69 on Tuesday.

Chevron shares rose 0.7% to close at $185.95.

Vertiv shares fell 0.2% to settle at $367.13 during the session.

Sterling Infrastructure shares declined 1.9% to settle at $851.35 on Tuesday.

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