Top 3 Utilities Stocks That May Rocket Higher in May

The most oversold stocks in the utilities sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (NYSE:HE)

National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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