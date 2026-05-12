Berkshire Initiates Stake In New York Times Stock

It is unknown when exactly the investment powerhouse, which was still led by Buffett last quarter, made the purchase but the position may have been led by the legendary investor himself.

Over the years, Buffett has been a fan of media assets including newspapers, and may have recognized the value of the long-running newspaper and media company, which has grown its digital presence and user retention in recent years with games like Wordle.

New York Times shares traded between $54.10 (Oct. 14) and $71.23 (Dec. 24) during the fourth quarter, before closing the quarter and year at $69.42. The stock saw steady gains throughout the last three months of 2025.

Buffett’s total purchase cost, based on the low and high prices for the quarter, was anywhere from $274,056,750.40 to $360,832,45.12.

This means Berkshire’s position in the media stock is now up $35,358,893.09 to $122,135,087.81 depending on the time of the purchase, based on the current price of $78.21 as of Tuesday.

What’s Next For New York Times, Berkshire Hathaway

Time will tell if the New York Times stock position ends up being a short-term trade or a long-term one for Berkshire, now led by CEO Greg Abel.

On May 6, the New York Times posted another double beat, with earnings per share and revenue both topping analyst estimates. This marked the fifth straight quarter of beating analyst estimates for revenue and more than 15 straight quarters of beating analyst estimates for earnings per share.

The strong quarterly results have sent New York Times stock to new all-time highs, boosting the return of Buffett's stake.

Bank of America Securities analyst David Plaus argued that shares could go even higher. The analyst initiated coverage on New York Times with a Neutral rating and an $84 price target.

Plaus highlighted the media's company's shift to digital-first and having multiple products.

"We see NYT as well positioned in the digital ecosystem driven by the power of its diversified, bundled subscription model," Plaus said. "This strategy has created predictable, recurring cash flow."

The analyst said the long-term outlook is solid for the New York Times, but the recent run in the share price could cap future gains.

Berkshire Hathaway will issue its first-quarter 13F later this week, which could show if the company kept its stake in the New York Times in the first quarter, or chose to divest shares for a profit.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

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