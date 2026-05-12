Top 3 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q2

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

AMREP Corp (NYSE:AXR)

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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