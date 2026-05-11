Nvidia, CVS Health, Vertiv And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

According to recent news, Nvidia named Suzanne Nora Johnson to its board of directors on Friday.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, picked CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) .

Lending support to his choice, CVS Health, on May 6, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance. The health solutions company reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 per share, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.20. Sales reached $100.43 billion, up 6.2% year over year, beating the consensus of $95.09 billion.

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Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, recommended Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) .

Supporting his view, Barclays analyst Eddie Kim, on May 7, upgraded Transocean from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $8.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz, on May 7, maintained a Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings and raised the price target from $353 to $414.

Price Action:

Nvidia shares gained 1.8% to close at $215.20 on Friday.

CVS gained 3.7% to settle at $90.55 during the session.

Transocean shares gained 3.7% to close at $6.40 during the session.

Vertiv shares slipped 0.01% to settle at $339.97 on Friday.

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