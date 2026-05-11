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jim cramer
May 11, 2026 8:05 AM 2 min read

Cramer Says Don't Chase ASML After $75 Jump—Wait For A Dip To Buy This 'Great' Semi Play

As per the recent news, Digi Power X, on Friday, announced the upsizing of its at-the-market offering program.

Cramer recommended buying Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), saying it is a “great” company.

Lending support to his choice, Steel Dynamics, on April 20, reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

On the earnings front, ASML, on April 15, reported its first-quarter results ahead of expectations and raised its guidance for 2026.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is a buy, Cramer said.

Supporting his view, Bloom Energy reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on April 28 and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Cramer said he likes Amphenol (NYSE:APH). “I think you got a good one. It's actually come down a little. I thought it was never going to come in,” he added.

Amphenol, on April 29, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Price Action:

  • Digi Power X shares gained 7.1% to settle at $6.63 on Friday.
  • Steel Dynamics shares rose 0.9% to close at $235.10.
  • Amphenol shares fell 6.3% to settle at $128.03 during the session.
  • ASML shares jumped 5% to close at $1,592.02.
  • Bloom Energy shares gained 0.9% to settle at $261.03 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock

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