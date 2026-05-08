A trip by President Donald Trump to China next week could have major ramifications for several public companies. While there is not an official list of which business executives will be accompanying, a reported circulating list could show which stocks to watch next week.

Trump's China Travel Plans Could Include Several Companies

A source confirmed to CNBC that Ortberg would be on the trip.

Boeing’s involvement in the trip could be important for the stock, with past reports that the company was working to secure orders of over 500 aircraft for the country.

Other companies named in a Semafor report on the trip include the following:

The list has not been finalized, according to the report and more companies could be named in the coming days. The potential inclusion of Nvidia and Qualcomm could see those semiconductor companies work on foreign relations with China, and ensure export partnerships are in place between the United States and China.

The trip could see deals announced, easing restrictions on exports and updates on tariffs.

Apple being on the list is another name that will be closely watched. Outgoing CEO Tim Cook would likely be the person invited due to his close relationship with Trump. There remains a chance that Trump or Cook would also want to see new CEO John Ternus make the trip to help improve relations between the company and China, a key market for the iPhone.

“As executive chairman, Cook will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world,” Apple said.

Why Companies Don't Want To Skip The Trip

Trump made a trip to the United Arab Emirates in May 2025, accompanied by several business leaders. That trip saw around $200 billion in deals announced by Trump between the two countries.

This included Nvidia being viewed as a potential winner from the trip, with the United Arab Emirates requesting 500,000 advanced AI chips from the company annually.

Cook was invited to the trip to the United Arab Emirates but ultimately declined. According to 9to5Mac, that decision may have backfired and hurt the relationship between the president and Apple CEO.

"Tim Cook isn't here, but you are," Trump said during a speech when praising Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for his appearance.

Trump threatened a 25% tariff for Apple iPhones not made in America shortly after Cook skipped the trip, a potential retaliatory move.

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