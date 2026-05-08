This 'Unobtainium' Stock Has Rocketed 8,300% — That's 100x Nvidia's Gain

That changed over the past twelve months, during which AXTI shares have rocketed roughly 8,335%.

It is, by almost any measure, one of the most extraordinary year-long performances in recent memory for a company most investors couldn’t have picked out of a lineup last spring.

So what does AXT actually do? It makes wafers — specifically, compound semiconductor substrates, the thin discs of crystalline material that other chips get built on top of. Most of the chip industry runs on silicon, but a handful of applications need something more exotic.

AXT’s flagship product, indium phosphide, is the substrate underneath the lasers and photodetectors that move data as light rather than electricity. And as it turns out, that’s exactly what AI data centers need to scale.

When hyperscalers wire up clusters of GPUs, the bottleneck isn’t the chips themselves — it’s the optical interconnects shuttling bits between them. Indium phosphide is the material those optics are built on. AXT, which a year ago was a sub-$2 penny stock, suddenly found itself sitting on a record backlog north of $100 million for a product the entire AI buildout suddenly couldn’t get enough of.

Which brings us to the headline. “Unobtainium” — with apologies to James Cameron, who borrowed it for Avatar’s MacGuffin mineral — is actually much older than the movie. Aerospace engineers coined it in the 1950s as wry shorthand for any material with whatever miraculous properties a design happened to require but which, frustratingly, didn’t quite exist yet.

The company isn’t just riding the wave — it’s racing to widen the pipe. AXT closed a $632.5 million stock offering in late April to fund a plan that doubles indium phosphide capacity in 2026 and doubles it again in 2027, according to the company’s first-quarter earnings release.

Whether the AXT stock rally has run too far is a separate question, and a fair one. But the move itself is real, and so is the bottleneck behind it.

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