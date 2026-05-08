CrowdStrike, Qualcomm, Apollo Global Management And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Lending support to his choice, Qualcomm, on April 29, reported second-quarter financial results that beat analyst estimates. Qualcomm reported second-quarter revenue of $10.60 billion, down 2% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $10.59 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, picked Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) .

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Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, said Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is up 28% from its bottom recently.

On the earnings front, Apollo Global Management, on May 6, reported quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.059 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.321 billion.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, recommended Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) , which traded above $500 on Thursday.

CrowdStrike stock rose sharply on Thursday after the cybersecurity company unveiled new AI-focused security initiatives and partner tools.

Price Action:

Qualcomm shares gained 5.1% to close at $202.57 on Thursday.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF gained 4.9% during the session.

Apollo Global Management fell 1.3% to close at $127.79 during the session.

Crowdstrike shares gained 8.1% to settle at $505.74 on Thursday.

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