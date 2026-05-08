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jim cramer
May 8, 2026 8:11 AM 1 min read

Cramer Says He's 'Not Bullish' On Gold — Plus His Advice For Domino's Pizza Investors

Domino's, on April 27, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Domino's Pizza reported quarterly earnings of $4.13 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.28 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.151 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.163 billion.

On the earnings front, Agnico Eagle Mines, on April 30, reported quarterly earnings of $3.40 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.26 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.100 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.951 billion.

Price Action:

  • Domino's shares gained 2.4% to settle at $332.53 on Thursday.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines shares fell 1.1% to close at $187.77.

Photo via Shutterstock

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