Call it the ‘Nvidia Halo Trade‘ — a small group of infrastructure stocks whose businesses become more important every time Jensen Huang decides to scale Nvidia’s AI capacity, ship more Blackwell GPUs or push hyperscalers into larger AI buildouts.

And unlike many AI-adjacent names, these companies are tied to some of Nvidia's biggest bottlenecks.

AI's New Bottleneck Trade

That shift matters because the AI trade is no longer just about who designs the chip. It is increasingly about who helps Nvidia manufacture enough of them.

The Picks-And-Shovels Layer Of AI

Then comes the infrastructure layer.

Vertiv Holdings, LLC (NYSE:VRT) is riding the explosion in AI data center power and cooling demand as Nvidia racks become more energy-intensive.

Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) is benefiting from the surge in high-speed connectivity needed inside AI clusters.

Then there’s Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) which has effectively become one of the fastest ways for enterprises and cloud players to deploy Nvidia-powered AI servers at scale.

The result is a trade that is starting to spread beyond Nvidia itself.

For much of the AI rally, investors treated Nvidia like the entire story. But as AI infrastructure spending deepens, the market is increasingly rewarding the companies supplying Nvidia's memory, packaging, cooling and connectivity backbone.

The GPU may still be the headline.

But the ‘Nvidia Halo Trade’ is increasingly becoming the follow-through.

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