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May 7, 2026 8:46 AM 1 min read

Morgan Stanley, Thermo Fisher, Blue Owl Technology Finance And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

According to recent news, Thermo Fisher Scientific agreed on April 27 to sell its microbiology business to Astorg for consideration of approximately $1.075 billion, consisting of cash and a $50 million seller note.

NB Private Wealth’s Shannon Saccocia picked iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSE:IYE).

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, recommended Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE:OTF) ahead of quarterly earnings.

After the closing bell on Wednesday, Blue Owl Technology posted adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share for the first quarter, missing market estimates of 31 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $325.940 million versus expectations of $342.534 million.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) hit a 52-week high on Wednesday.

On the earnings front, Morgan Stanley reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on April 15.

Price Action:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific shares gained 1.3% to close at $472.95 on Wednesday.
  • iShares U.S. Energy ETF fell 4% during the session.
  • Blue Owl Technology Finance gained 0.9% to close at $11.73 during the session.
  • Morgan Stanley shares gained 2.2% to settle at $193.35 on Wednesday.

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