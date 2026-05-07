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jim cramer
May 7, 2026 8:13 AM 2 min read

Goldman Sachs Is Jim Cramer's 'Big Winner' — Plus A Chip Stock With 'More Business Than They Can Handle'

Supporting his view, BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken raised the price target on the stock from $905 to $972 on Tuesday.

On the earnings front, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing posted upbeat first-quarter results on April 16, fueled by demand for advanced processor-node technologies for artificial intelligence applications.

Cramer said he doesn't recommend stocks like this when asked about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Extreme Networks reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on April 29.

When asked about D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS), he said, “If you want to do quantum, D-Wave is the one that I identified as being the best.”

D-Wave Quantum announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, May 12, before the opening bell.

Cramer said he likes Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) and recommended buying it at this level. “I see so many IPOs every morning that Carl mentions, and they're all going to need TMO's machines,” he noted.

According to recent news, Thermo Fisher Scientific agreed on April 27 to sell its microbiology business to Astorg for consideration of approximately $1.075 billion, consisting of cash and a $50 million seller note.

Price Action:

  • Goldman Sachs shares gained 2% to settle at $937.35 on Wednesday.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor shares gained 6.4% to close at $419.50.
  • Extreme Networks shares fell 0.7% to settle at $23.54 during the session.
  • D-Wave shares gained 10.6% to close at $23.83.
  • Thermo Fisher shares rose 1.3% to close at $472.95.

Photo via Shutterstock

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