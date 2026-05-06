Cipher Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) gained more than 20% yesterday. The company reported earnings. Even though they fell short of estimates, investors liked what they heard, and buyers flooded the market.

But the shares may soon encounter resistance. This is why Cipher Digital is the Stock of the Day.

In financial markets, there tends to be resistance at prices that have previously been resistant. See the chart below.

The $19 level was resistance in January. Then it became resistance again in April.

This common market dynamic arises from remorseful buyers.

There are traders and investors who purchased shares at around $19 and regretted their decisions after the price dropped. Some of them decided that, if and when they could, they would sell at their buying price.

When the shares returned to this level, these unhappy buyers placed sell orders. The large quantity of these orders resulted in resistance forming at the level again.

Yesterday's move higher broke this resistance.

Breakouts illustrate a potentially bullish dynamic. They show that the investors and traders who created this resistance with their sell orders are gone. They have finished or canceled.

Either way, the breakout shows that supply has been taken off the market.

New buyers must outbid each other and pay premiums to draw sellers back in. This results in a move higher.

If this happens with Cipher, the move higher may be short-lived. The $25.20 level (see chart) was resistance in November.

There are people who bought shares then who have regretted doing so ever since. If the price rallies back to this level, they will place sell orders. If there is a large quantity of these orders, it could create resistance.

If Cipher does reach this price, savvy traders will look for another breakout.

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