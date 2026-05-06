After the closing bell on Tuesday, Live Nation Entertainment posted a first-quarter loss of $1.85 per share, versus a year-ago loss of 32 cents per share. The company's sales rose to $3.793 billion from $3.382 billion in the year-ago period.

Sarat Sethi, managing partner at DCLA, said TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) reported a great quarter.

TransDigm, on Tuesday, reported first-quarter earnings of $9.85 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.43 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.544 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.466 billion.

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Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, recommended UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) .

Supporting her view, J.P. Morgan analyst Lisa Gill, on April 28, maintained UnitedHealth with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $389 to $420.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) hit an all-time high.

As per the recent news, Interactive Brokers Group, on May 1, reported 4.241 million daily average revenue trades, 11% higher than prior year and 2% lower than prior month.

Price Action

Live Nation Entertainment shares fell 0.2% to close at $157.26 on Tuesday.

TransDigm Group shares gained 3.6% to settle at $1,191.33 during the session.

UnitedHealth Group fell 1.9% to close at $363.87 during the session.

Interactive Brokers shares gained 2.7% to settle at $83.91 on Monday.

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