He recommended buying Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) .

Cramer recommended selling Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) .

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) can “go higher because the need for more LNG, I think it's an okay idea. Not great,” Cramer said.

Cramer said Maxlinear (NYSE:MXL) has “probably gone more parabolic than any other stock in the market.” He recommended waiting for that thing to come down.

Cramer said he doesn't recommend the tobacco stocks, when asked about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) .

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