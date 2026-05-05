Supporting her view, Citizens analyst Andrew Boone, on April 28, reiterated Uber with a Market Outperform and maintained a $100 price target.

The service is expected to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year, with potential expansion in 2027.

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Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) .

On the earnings front, Exxon Mobil reported a decline in first-quarter earnings on May 1. This reflects softer profitability amid a complex operating environment and ongoing market pressures.

Adjusted earnings were $4.9 billion, or $1.16 per share, while earnings excluding identified items and estimated timing effects were $8.8 billion, or $2.09 per share. The company beat expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.16 exceeding the $1.15 estimate.

Amy Raskin, chief investment officer at Chevy Chase Trust, likes Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) .

Supporting her view, Illumina, on April 30, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. The company's board also authorized an additional $1.5 billion in stock buyback.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) .

Diamondback Energy, on Monday, reported first-quarter earnings of $4.23 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.30 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.240 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.753 billion.

Price Action

Uber shares fell 1.6% to close at $73.93 on Monday.

Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.6% to settle at $153.69 during the session.

Illumina rose 2.6% to close at $139.37 during the session.

Diamondback Energy shares gained 2.9% to settle at $213.69 on Monday.

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