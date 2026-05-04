Ross Gerber, Dan Ives Bet On The Same 9 Stocks – Some Might Surprise You

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSE:GK) is older, with a launch date back in 2021.

Across the two ETFs, there are several positions held by both well-known investors.

Stocks in Common

Gerber and Ives share nine stocks in common across the ETFs that track their picks. Here are the nine stocks in common:

Of the nine stocks in common, six of the Magnificent Seven stocks are included in both ETFs (Sorry Tesla!). The nine stocks are all part of the technology sector.

ETF Differences

The Ives ETF is heavily weighted toward stocks in the AI sector and is part of what Ives has described as the "fourth industrial revolution."

"We have barely scratched the surface of this 4th Industrial Revolution now playing out around the world led by the Big Tech stalwarts," Ives said previously.

Wedbush launched the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF to give investors exposure to the top AI stock picks in the sector from Ives, one of the most well-known analysts.

The Gerber Kawasaki ETF includes stocks across several sectors, including technology, AI, fintech, video games, social media, clean energy, transportation and consumer brands. The ETF seeks to identify growth companies that benefit from "transformative changes in our society."

Photo Courtesy: Ross Gerber