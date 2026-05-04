• Where are DIS shares going?

Upcoming Star Wars Film Could Spark Success

Star Wars fans around the world are celebrating May 4 as "May the 4th," a day that coincides with the famous phrase, "May the force be with you," in the Star Wars franchise.

With the franchise thriving, new films and Disney+ series have rolled out in recent years, alongside a steady stream of collectibles hitting store shelves.

While Star Wars fans are celebrating, Disney shareholders are looking ahead to May 22, which is the theatrical release day for "The Mandalorian & Grogu," the first theatrical Star Wars film since 2019.

Star Wars films have grossed over $5 billion domestically and are one of the top film franchises of all time. The franchise consists of several trilogies and some stand-alone films. The new film will be a stand-alone and comes with characters previously used in movies and "The Mandalorian" series on Disney+.

The last Disney theatrical film was "The Rise of Skywalker," which grossed $515.2 million domestically and $1.07 billion worldwide. From 2015 through 2019, Disney released a Star Wars film each year. Here's a look at the box office success of those films:

While it has been years since a Star Wars film hit theaters, the most recent history shows strong success. The lone exception was the standalone "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which underperformed.

Disney Bets on Big 2026 Box Office

Disney had four of the top 10 grossing films in 2025, including second-ranked "Lilo & Stitch." In 2026, through the end of April, Disney has four of the top 10 grossing films, but two are carryovers from 2025, and the totals are significantly lower than the top 10 hits the year before.

The upcoming Star Wars film is one of Disney's big bets on a 2026 lineup of films that spans across several of its top-grossing franchises of all time. Here's the upcoming lineup of likely blockbuster hits:

May 22: "The Mandalorian & Grogu"

June 19: "Toy Story 5 "

" July 10: "Moana" (live action)

(live action) Dec. 18: "Avengers: Doomsday"

The four films above will likely all be in the top 10 grossing films of the year and could help Disney dominate the box office.

“Avengers: Doomsday”: 12%

12% “Toy Story 5”: 4%

4% “The Mandalorian & Grogu”: 1%

While Disney may not have the top-grossing film in 2026, it is likely to dominate the overall box office chart and Star Wars could be a big reason why.

Disney Stock Price Action

Disney stock trades at $102.73 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $89.61 to $124.69. Disney stock is down 7.8% year-to-date in 2026.

Photo: Gennadii-1989 via Shutterstock