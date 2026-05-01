Below is a look at the most-searched tickers for April, along with how interest compares to recent months.

Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on April 30 closing prices and do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

2. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Current Price: $381.63

52-Week Range: $244.43 to $498.82

Year-to-Date Return: -12.9%

January/February/March Search Rank: 2 nd /6 th /11th

/6 /11th 2025 Search Rank: 2nd

3. Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS)

Current Price: $1.53

52-Week Range: $1.51 to $420.00

Year-to-Date Return: -98.1%

January/February/March Search Rank: Not in Top 12 in Any

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

4. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Current Price: $517.16

52-Week Range: $72.50 to $518.00

Year-to-Date Return: +64.0%

January/February/March Search Rank: 11 th /4 th /6 th

/4 /6 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

5. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Current Price: $180.67

52-Week Range: $89.81 to $765.94

Year-to-Date Return: +40.8%

January/February/March Search Rank: Not in Top 12 in Any

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

6. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Current Price: $199.57

52-Week Range: $102.02 to $212.19

Year-to-Date Return: +5.7%

January/February/March Search Rank: 4 th /2 nd /9th

/2 /9th 2025 Search Rank: 3rd

7. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Current Price: $94.48

52-Week Range: $18.96 to $95.00

Year-to-Date Return: +139.9%

January/February/March Search Rank: 8 th /Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

8. Sky Quarry Inc (NASDAQ:SKYQ)

Current Price: $5.95

52-Week Range: $1.69 to $19.45

Year-to-Date Return: +73.0%

January/February/March Search Rank: Not in Top 12 in Any

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

9. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Current Price: $667.74

52-Week Range: $452.89 to $667.74

Year-to-Date Return: +8.9%

January/February/March Search Rank: 5 th /8 th /Not in Top 12

/8 /Not in Top 12 2025 Search Rank: 8th

10. SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK)

Current Price: $1,096.51

52-Week Range: $30.24 to $1,096.51

Year-to-Date Return: +298.4%

January/February/March Search Rank: 12 th /10 th /Not in Top 12

/10 /Not in Top 12 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

Search Interest Changes

The month of April saw three of the top 10 return to the top 10 from the month of March. Several of the top 10 this month have placed in the top 10 in various months throughout 2026, often rotating based on headlines and earnings timelines.

New to the top 10 for 2026 were Linkers, Avis Budget and Sky Quarry.

Intel rejoined the top 10 for the first time since the month of January, which comes with the chip stock posting impressive year-to-date gains. SanDisk also returned to the top 10 for the first time since February.

Among the biggest movers for the month outside the newcomers was Tesla going from 11th place to second place. Micron and Nvidia also moved up the top 10 list from last month.

Outside of several of the newcomers to the list, the top 10 was very heavily focused on the technology sector. The Invesco QQQ Trust, which tracks the top 100 stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq also rejoined the top 10 after moving out of the top 12 in March.

This month's top-searched tickers show continued interest in technology stocks, with a big focus on semiconductors and big movers.

Photo: Golden Dayz / Shutterstock