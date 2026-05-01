iPhone Growth Is Back—But That's Not The Story

But the real shift isn't demand. It's what Apple is doing behind the scenes as Tim Cook prepares to step down, with John Ternus set to take over.

According to a report by The Information, Apple is quietly rewriting parts of its financial and strategic playbook.

Buybacks Cut, Cash Strategy Flipped

For years, Apple's capital strategy was simple: return cash aggressively and move toward ‘net cash neutral.’ That era may be ending.

The company cut stock buybacks in half in the March quarter—even as free cash flow jumped 28%. At the same time, CFO Kevan Parekh said the Cupertino, California-based company is moving away from its long-standing net cash neutral target.

The Information suggests this could signal a shift toward holding more cash, a notable break from the Cook-era discipline that prioritized massive capital returns.

Why now? One possibility is rising component costs, including memory chips. Another: optionality. As rivals pour cash into AI infrastructure, Apple may be positioning itself to stay flexible—or opportunistic.

A Late But Loud AI Signal

Then there's spending.

Apple's R&D jumped 34%, a rare acceleration for a company that has historically lagged peers like Alphabet on research intensity.

Cook framed it as investing in “opportunities” across products and services. But the timing is hard to ignore. With AI reshaping the industry, Apple appears to be stepping harder on the gas—later than some, but decisively.

Reset Before The Hand-Off

These moves are more than incremental. Together—cut buybacks, rising cash, surging R&D—they point to a company repositioning itself ahead of a leadership transition.

Cook isn't just exiting on a high note. He may be rewriting the rules before handing over the keys.

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