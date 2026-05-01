Jim Cramer Likes This Stock For 'Speculating On Space' — But Says Oklo Is 'Just Too Wild A Trader'

According to recent news, the FCC granted AST SpaceMobile authorization on April 22 to deploy and operate a constellation of up to 248 satellites. It will enable direct-to-device cellular broadband coverage using low-band spectrum.

Oklo (NASDAQ:OKLO) is “really speculative. I think you have enough. I think that the problem with Oklo is it's just too wild a trader. You can own it for a while. Don't buy any more,” Cramer said.

On the earnings front, Oklo is scheduled to release its financial results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 12. Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss of 18 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 7 cents per share.

Cramer said he wants growth and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) doesn't have growth. “I'm sorry, I'm not going to go there,” he added.

Gladstone Land reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 24.

Price Action:

Oklo shares gained 11.6% to settle at $72.50 on Thursday.

Gladstone Land shares fell 1% to close at $9.59.

AST SpaceMobile shares jumped 5.8% to settle at $73.90 on Thursday.

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