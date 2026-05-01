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May 1, 2026 7:55 AM 1 min read

Netflix, Cisco, Zoom And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Supporting his view, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, on April 16, maintained Cisco with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $95 to $96.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), which reported upbeat quarterly results.

AbbVie on Wednesday reported first-quarter 2026 sales of $15.00 billion, beating the consensus of $14.72 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, up 7.7%, beating the consensus of $2.59.

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Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, recommended Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

On the earnings front, Netflix, on April 16, reported better-than-expected sales for the first quarter of 2026. The company issued a weak forecast for the second quarter and announced that chairman and co-founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re-election to the board when his term expires in June.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) keeps going higher.

Zoom Communications announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, May 21, after the closing bell.

Price Action:

  • Cisco shares rose 2.2% to close at $91.50 on Thursday.
  • AbbVie shares gained 3.6% to settle at $211.32 during the session.
  • Zoom gained 1.5% to close at $97.15 during the session.
  • Netflix shares gained 1.6% to close at $93.61 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock

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