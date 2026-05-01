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Clorox Total original for killing germs for cleaning and disinfection, Clorox company is an American global manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products.
May 1, 2026 6:06 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Rocket Higher In May

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)        

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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