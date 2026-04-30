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April 30, 2026 7:25 AM 1 min read

Amazon, QXO, Phillips 66 And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

After the closing bell on Wednesday, Amazon reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter. Amazon also said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $194 billion and $199 billion, versus estimates of $188.87 billion.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, recommended QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO).

Supporting his view, Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger, on April 27, maintained QXO with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $30 to $32.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, picked UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

On the earnings front, UnitedHealth Group, on April 21, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued fiscal 2026 earnings guidance above estimates.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Phillips 66, on Wednesday, reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Price Action

  • Amazon shares rose 1.3% to close at $263.04 on Wednesday.
  • QXO shares settled at $19.61 during the session.
  • UnitedHealth Group gained 1.1% to close at $370.74 during the session.
  • Phillips 66 shares gained 5.1% to close at $173.49 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

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