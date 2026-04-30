“There's nothing special,” he said. “It's not making all that much money, it doesn't have that big of a dividend."
On the earnings front, Flagstar Financial, on April 24, posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, beating market estimates of 3 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $498.00 million, missing expectations of $520.49 million.
When asked about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI), Cramer said he does not know that casino.
Monarch Casino & Resort, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
Cramer said Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) being 100% up is a “little bit too hot for me, so I'm gonna have to hold off.”
"Now that is one that I can't bless at all," Cramer said when asked about Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI).
As per the recent news, Fermi named Rob L. Masson II as interim chief financial officer.
Price Action
- Monarch Casino shares gained 1% to settle at $119.34 on Wednesday.
- Ciena shares rose 0.4% to close at $475.39.
- Applied Digital shares gained 1.8% to settle at $32.69 on Wednesday.
- Flagstar Bank shares declined 1.4% to close at $13.81.
- MP Materials shares fell 0.7% to settle at $61.30.
- Fermi shares fell 4.8% to settle at $5.03 on Wednesday.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.