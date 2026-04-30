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Jim Cramer with stock market visual in background
April 30, 2026 7:22 AM 2 min read

Jim Cramer Says 'No' To Flagstar Bank And 'Yes' To This Basic Materials Stock

“There's nothing special,” he said. “It's not making all that much money, it doesn't have that big of a dividend."

On the earnings front, Flagstar Financial, on April 24, posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, beating market estimates of 3 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $498.00 million, missing expectations of $520.49 million.

When asked about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI), Cramer said he does not know that casino.

Monarch Casino & Resort, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Cramer said Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) being 100% up is a “little bit too hot for me, so I'm gonna have to hold off.”

"Now that is one that I can't bless at all," Cramer said when asked about Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI).

As per the recent news, Fermi named Rob L. Masson II as interim chief financial officer.

Price Action

  • Monarch Casino shares gained 1% to settle at $119.34 on Wednesday.
  • Ciena shares rose 0.4% to close at $475.39.
  • Applied Digital shares gained 1.8% to settle at $32.69 on Wednesday.
  • Flagstar Bank shares declined 1.4% to close at $13.81.
  • MP Materials shares fell 0.7% to settle at $61.30.
  • Fermi shares fell 4.8% to settle at $5.03 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

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