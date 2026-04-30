“There's nothing special,” he said. “It's not making all that much money, it doesn't have that big of a dividend."

On the earnings front, Flagstar Financial, on April 24, posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, beating market estimates of 3 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $498.00 million, missing expectations of $520.49 million.

When asked about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) , Cramer said he does not know that casino.

Monarch Casino & Resort, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Cramer said Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) being 100% up is a “little bit too hot for me, so I'm gonna have to hold off.”

"Now that is one that I can't bless at all," Cramer said when asked about Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) .

As per the recent news, Fermi named Rob L. Masson II as interim chief financial officer.

Price Action

Monarch Casino shares gained 1% to settle at $119.34 on Wednesday.

Ciena shares rose 0.4% to close at $475.39.

Applied Digital shares gained 1.8% to settle at $32.69 on Wednesday.

Flagstar Bank shares declined 1.4% to close at $13.81.

MP Materials shares fell 0.7% to settle at $61.30.

Fermi shares fell 4.8% to settle at $5.03 on Wednesday.

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