In an exclusive email response to Benzinga, Tim Crowley, senior vice president, Government and External Affairs at Lithium Americas, described the coming stretch as "milestone-dense.” He sees activity ramping across logistics, infrastructure, and early commissioning.

• Lithium Americas stock is trading in a tight range. Where are LAC shares going?

A Timeline Investors Can Track

The first half of 2026 will hinge on deliveries, Crowley said. Lithium Americas will bring major long-lead equipment and materials to both the Thacker Pass site and the Winnemucca fabrication yard, marking a key step in scaling construction.

At the same time, modular assembly is progressing. The company has already delivered the first of nearly 100 pipe rack modules, and expects to bring in the rest by mid-year.

From there, execution tightens into a clear sequence.

Lithium Americas is targeting commissioning of the high-voltage power line in the second quarter, Crowley said. They expect to complete core concrete work in the third quarter, he added. And by the fourth quarter, the company plans to begin early commissioning of individual processing plants.

From Construction To Operation

Each of these milestones represents, in Crowley's words, a "meaningful step" toward transforming Thacker Pass from a construction project into an operating mine.

That progression matters for investors. As large-scale projects move from groundwork to commissioning, uncertainty tends to fall — and visibility improves.

With over 1,000 workers already on site and peak construction expected to reach 1,800, Lithium Americas is pushing toward mechanical completion in late 2027.

If execution holds, 2026 may be the year the project starts to look real — not just planned.

Image via Shutterstock