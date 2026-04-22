Amazon, ServiceNow, Zoom And A Consumer Cyclical Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Supporting his view, BofA Securities analyst Justin Post, on Tuesday, raised the price target on the stock from $102 to $110, while Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan increased the price target from $90 to $100.

Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, picked ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) ahead of quarterly earnings.

ServiceNow is expected to release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 97 cents per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

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Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, named Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan, on Tuesday, maintained Amazon with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $260 to $280.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is back above the $90 level and is heading towards the $100 mark.

According to recent news, Zoom announced on April 15 the appointment of Russell Dicker as chief product officer. Dicker previously served as corporate vice president at Microsoft Corp. He led product and data science for Microsoft Teams. He also held leadership roles at Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc.

Price Action:

eBay shares fell 1.6% to close at $105.40 on Tuesday.

ServiceNow shares rose 0.4% to settle at $100.14 during the session.

Amazon shares gained 0.7% to settle at $249.91 during the session.

Zoom shares rose 0.4% to close at $90.96 on Tuesday.

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