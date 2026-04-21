A winning streak that lasted 13 days is over as the Nasdaq 100 traded lower Monday. While the bullish streak is over, Carson Group Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick tells Benzinga there's more optimism for the markets ahead.

Nasdaq 100 Streak Over: Short-Term Risks?

A 13-day streak ending isn't cause for alarm, according to Detrick, who is well-known for sharing charts and historical trends on his X social media account.

Detrick said the short-term could look less bullish for markets after record highs and long streaks.

"We know this market is extremely stretched in the near-term, so you know going out a month or three months, little consolidation, a little give back," Detrick told Benzinga.

Detrick said there could be a potential giveback in the short term, but it's not a sign that the bull market is over.

"It's not a bear market bounce. It's likely a sign that the continuation, this bull market that we've been in for three years, is alive and well."

Detrick previously shared on social media that the Nasdaq 100 reached 12 straight days of positive gains only seven previous times since the index was created back in 1985.

Data from Detrick also shows that the history of 12-day win streaks for the Nasdaq 100, which is tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) has led to higher gains for the index one year later on all 12 occasions.

The shorter-term gains have proven to be less successful for the index after the 12-day win streaks. The average one-month gain is 1.3% for the previous seven times this has occurred. Four times the index was higher and three times the index was lower after one month.

The Nasdaq 100 has an average loss of 1.8% three months after a 12-day win streak, despite four of the seven times having positive gains.

Six-month returns are also similar, with an average gain of 1.6% for the Nasdaq 100 after 12-day win streaks.

Bullish Long-Term Outlook

Overall, the Nasdaq 100 has an average 12-month gain of 19.4% after a 12-day win streak.

Here are the 12-month gains after the 12-day win streaks for the Nasdaq 100:

Feb. 18, 1986 : +30.5%

: +30.5% May 24, 1990 : +12.7%

: +12.7% Jan. 9, 1992 : +3.9%

: +3.9% July 23, 2009 : +17.1%

: +17.1% March 12, 2010 : +19.5%

: +19.5% July 15, 2013 : +27.1%

: +27.1% July 24, 2017 : +24.7%

: +24.7% April 17, 2026: To be determined

"I think readers and investors need to know that that's a blast of strength in our opinion that is kind of a kickoff to a new bull phase, because tech obviously hasn't done well since Halloween," Detrick told Benzinga.

Detrick said these "blasts of strength" tend to see markets go higher longer term.

Carson Group started 2026 with a prediction that the S&P 500 would be up 12% to 15% and Detrick said they are sticking behind that estimate. With the recent rally in the Nasdaq 100 and tech stocks, Detrick said there could be more optimism for the estimate.

"I'm not saying you need tech to lead, but you sure need tech to stop underperforming like it was obviously most of this year until recently."

Quoting Mark Twain, Detrick said, "history doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes."

The market strategist sees similarities in the current market trends to last March and April. At that time, tariffs were a big story, but so was DeepSeek's potential disruption of the AI sector.

"You've got this similar situation where tech had the rough start to the year, but just like last year, right around April, they took back the baton in a big way."

Detrick said earnings season could justify why tech stocks are coming back into favor.

At Carson Group, the investment firm is "slightly overweight tech and slightly overweight growth," Detrick added.

Photo Courtesy Ryan Detrick