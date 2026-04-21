Here is the breakdown of the ‘Golden Handcuffs’ deal.

1. The Competitor Blockade

The most striking revelation in the S-1 filing on page 47 is the GFA (Geothermal Framework Agreement) clause that essentially gives Google veto power over who Fervo hangs out with. The agreement restricts Fervo from accepting investment or financing from a “broad category of entities defined as competitors” of Google’s.

It's a ‘prevent defense’ designed to keep the most advanced geothermal tech in Google's backyard.

2. The Right of First Refusal

Google didn’t just sign a contract for power; they signed a contract for potential. The S-1 discloses that Google has “the sole and unilateral right to accept or reject any proposed project for any reason or no reason” aka the right of first refusal (ROFR) over Fervo's project pipeline. This includes rights over expansion capacity and near-term uncontracted projects.

In the world of energy, land and grid connections are the new gold. By securing an ROFR, Google has ensured that if Fervo discovers a ‘hot spot’ capable of powering ten more data centers, Google gets to say ‘mine’ before anyone else even sees the data.

3. The ‘Heads Google Wins, Tails Fervo Loses’ Pricing

The filing reveals a “cost-plus targeted return” pricing model. This sounds fair on paper, but it comes with strings:

The Caps: Google's costs are capped, and they receive “escalating discounts” on expansion projects.

Google's costs are capped, and they receive “escalating discounts” on expansion projects. The Audit: Google has the unilateral right to audit Fervo's costs and pricing methodology.

Google has the unilateral right to audit Fervo's costs and pricing methodology. The Risk: Fervo warns that these constraints could “compress margins” or force them to “absorb cost overruns.”

Essentially, Google is offloading the risk of geothermal drilling onto Fervo, while capping the profit Fervo can make if they get really good at it.

4. A Trial Marriage With A Ticking Clock

Perhaps the most newsy bit for investors is the March 19, 2028 expiration date. If Fervo and Google don't sign a definitive “offtake” agreement by then, the whole deal could lapse.

This turns the IPO into a two-year sprint. Fervo is raising public cash to prove its “GeoBlock” technology works at scale before Google's patience—or the contract—runs out.

The Verdict

The S-1 shows that Fervo is the belle of the ball, but Google has already made it wear the ring.

For Fervo, this deal provides the ultimate anchor tenant to prove their business model. For Google, it's a relatively low-cost way to monopolize the next generation of clean, 24/7 energy while keeping Microsoft and Amazon in the dark.

It's not just a power deal; it's a 3-gigawatt moat.

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