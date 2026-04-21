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Capital One Financial will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 21. Analysts expect the McLean, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.67 per share, up from $4.06 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue is $15.37 billion (it reported $10 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) as his final trade.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao, on April 14, maintained Alibaba with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $190 to $186.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) .

Lending support to his choice, Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri, on April 15, maintained Valero Energy with a Neutral and raised the price target from $212 to $246.

Price Action:

Capital One Financial shares fell 0.4% to close at $205.71 on Monday.

Broadcom shares fell 1.7% to settle at $399.63 during the session.

Alibaba shares slipped 0.6% to settle at $140.17 during the session.

Valero Energy shares rose 1.2% to close at $226.28 on Monday.

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