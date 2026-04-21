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Broadcom, Kaufbeuren,,Germany,-,April,26,,2021:,Broadcom,Company,Logo,On
April 21, 2026 7:31 AM 2 min read

Broadcom, Capital One, Alibaba And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Capital One Financial will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 21. Analysts expect the McLean, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.67 per share, up from $4.06 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue is $15.37 billion (it reported $10 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) as his final trade.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao, on April 14, maintained Alibaba with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $190 to $186.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Lending support to his choice, Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri, on April 15, maintained Valero Energy with a Neutral and raised the price target from $212 to $246.

Price Action:

  • Capital One Financial shares fell 0.4% to close at $205.71 on Monday.
  • Broadcom shares fell 1.7% to settle at $399.63 during the session.
  • Alibaba shares slipped 0.6% to settle at $140.17 during the session.
  • Valero Energy shares rose 1.2% to close at $226.28 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock

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