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April 20, 2026 8:46 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Energy Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU)

  • On March 31, UBS analyst George Eadie maintained Peabody Energy with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $36.5 to $35.5. The company's stock fell around 32% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $11.90.
  • RSI Value: 29.9
  • BTU Price Action: Shares of Peabody Energy fell 4.8% to close at $25.65 on Friday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 74.34 Momentum score with Value at 5.22.

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)       

Rubico Inc (NASDAQ:RUBI)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Photo via Shutterstock

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