UPS, Netflix, BlackRock And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On the earnings front, Netflix, on Thursday, reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The company issued a weak forecast for the second quarter and announced that chairman and co-founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re-election to the board when his term expires in June.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) .

Lending support to her choice, BlackRock, on April 14, reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that topped Wall Street expectations, driven by strong asset growth and higher fee income. Revenue rose 27% year over year to $6.70 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Adjusted operating income increased 31% to $2.70 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $12.53, up 11% from a year earlier and above estimates of $11.62.

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Amy Raskin, Chief Investment Officer at Chevy Chase Trust, recommended Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) .

Illumina is scheduled to issue results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, April 30.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has a 6.1% dividend yield.

UPS will release first-quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, April 28. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share on revenue of $21 billion.

Price Action:

Netflix shares dipped 9.7% to close at $97.31 on Friday.

BlackRock shares gained 2.7% to settle at $1,052.14 during the session.

Illumina shares gained 1.3% to settle at $134.50 during the session.

United Parcel Service shares rose 1.3% to close at $106.44 on Friday.

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