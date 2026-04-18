Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) : The specialty retailer saw strong interest from investors during the week. The company recently reported quarterly financial estimates with revenue and earnings per share both missing consensus estimates. The company also saw its share price target cut by analysts at UBS. The children's retailer has faced recent liquidity concerns and the recent quarterly results may see continued pressure on a turnaround effort.

High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) : The online gaming company is the latest to enter the U.S. prediction market and some recent news announcements have investors paying attention to the company. High Roller announced an agreement with Crypto.com to enter the U.S. prediction market. The company also announced a marketing agreement with Lines.com to help with customers acquisition and brand awareness for the planned U.S. market entry. With high growth of large prediction market companies Polymarket and Kalshi, smaller prediction markets could have an uphill battle to add new customers. The stock will be one to watch with the initial rollout.

One and One Green Technologies (NASDAQ:YDDL) : The Philippines-based e-waste and scrap metal recycler saw increased interest by Benzinga readers during the week. The interest comes with an offering to help provide funds for general corporate purposes and working capital. The offering comes after the company's October IPO and with the pricing below the share price, the stock sold lower. One and One recently said it expects fiscal 2025 revenue to be in a range of $64.5 million to $65.8 million, up 22% to 24% year-over-year. Net income is also expected to rise between 80% and 85% year-over-year for the full fiscal year. The relatively unknown, newer public company could be one to watch with the recent surge in interest.

Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) : The small movie studio is likely best known for the 2023 film "Sound of Freedom" and 2025 film "David." The company has had small success with some theatrical releases and also has a loyal membership group. The stock saw pressure with a recent share offering. Outside of the share offering, Angel Studios highlighted some of its upcoming movie slate at CinemaCon. This includes a new Owen Wilson film, a remake of an old John Wayne film, a Cold-War era film, a biopic of Milton Hershey and a "Drummer Boy" holiday season film. This marks 10 films for the 2026 year at theaters, including past and future releases, as reported by Deadline. The company's May 1 release "Animal Farm" has generated some buzz. The company is also set to report quarterly financial results on April 30, which could provide more color on the "Animal Farm" film and upcoming releases.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) : The technology company saw strong interest from readers during the week, which comes ahead of quarterly results set for April 23. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 6 cents and revenue of $5.4 billion, up from 3 cents per share and $4.6 billion respectively, year-over-year. The company has beaten analyst estimates for both in two straight quarters and is going for a third straight double beat. Nokia has also had some positive news in recent months with a new partnership announced with Cinia for DDoS protection, using Nokia's Deepfield platform. The company also announced progress on its AI radio access network recently. With a presence in sectors like AI, cybersecurity and technology, Nokia could be benefitting from areas of growth and the report will be closely watched. The stock is one to watch moving forward.

Stay tuned for next week's report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.