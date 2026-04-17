Nasdaq 100 Eyes Historic Daily Win Streak: When Could All-Time Record Be Broken?

Here's a look back at the other times the index has had a 12-day win streak and how close the record is from being broken.

• Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 shares are testing new highs. Why is QQQ stock breaking out?

Nasdaq 100 12-Day Win Streaks

On Thursday, the Nasdaq 100 reached 12 straight days of positive gains, marking only the eighth time this feat has been accomplished since the index was created back in 1985.

The index could also break its record for the longest streak if it continues to post daily gains. Here's a look at the past times when the index has traded higher for 12 or more days, with data from Carson Group Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick:

Feb. 18, 1986 : 12 days

: 12 days May 24, 1990 : 19 days (record)

: 19 days (record) Jan. 9, 1992 : 13 days

: 13 days July 23, 2009 : 12 days

: 12 days March 12, 2010 : 13 days

: 13 days July 15, 2013 : 14 days

: 14 days July 24, 2017 : 12 days

: 12 days April 16, 2026: 12 days (current streak)

A positive gain on Friday would extend the current streak to 13 days and see the index accomplish something that has only been done four other times.

The Nasdaq 100 could head for record territory with another gain on Friday and five straight days of gains next week. The streak could be tied on April 27 and surpassed on April 28.

Regardless of whether the Nasdaq 100 continues to accomplish the daily gains, the current streak will be one for investors to remember, especially given the Middle East geopolitical backdrop.

12-Day Win Streaks Lead To 12-Month Gains

Data from Detrick also shows that the history of 12-day win streaks for the Nasdaq 100 has led to higher gains for the index one year later.

Here are the 12-month gains after the 12-day win streaks for the Nasdaq 100:

Feb. 18, 1986 : +30.5%

: +30.5% May 24, 1990 : +12.7%

: +12.7% Jan. 9, 1992 : +3.9%

: +3.9% July 23, 2009 : +17.1%

: +17.1% March 12, 2010 : +19.5%

: +19.5% July 15, 2013 : +27.1%

: +27.1% July 24, 2017 : +24.7%

: +24.7% April 16, 2026: To be determined

Overall, the Nasdaq 100 has an average 12-month gain of 19.4% after a 12-day win streak, with all the times this feat has happened producing positive returns over the following 12 months.

The shorter-term gains have proven to be less successful for the index after the 12-day win streaks. The average one-month gain is 1.3% for the previous seven times this has occurred. Four times the index was higher and three times the index was lower after one month.

The Nasdaq 100 has an average loss of 1.8% three months after a 12-day win streak, despite four of the seven times having positive gains.

Six-month returns are also similar, with an average gain of 1.6% for the Nasdaq 100 after 12-day win streaks.

Each of these streaks saw the index higher four of the seven times, one month, three months and six months later. Big losses for the 1990 and 1992 streak after the three-month and six-month periods weighed on overall returns.

If history is an indicator, investors should expect strong returns for the Nasdaq 100 one year from now, but may experience some volatility and lower returns from now until six months or later.

Nasdaq 100 Top 10 Holdings Show Mixed Results

Year-to-date, the Invesco QQQ Trust is up only 1.2%, trailing the 4% gain of the S&P 500. This comes as several of the top holdings of the QQQ are negative in 2026.

Here are the top 10 holdings, their weighting in the index and year-to-date performance.

While the daily win streak is a nice turnaround for the Invesco QQQ Trust, the index and ETF have a ways to go to match the 20%+ gains hit in 2025.

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