S&P 500 Just Pulled Off A Move Seen Only 3 Times in 30 Years: Here's What Comes Next

While the return to positive territory is likely cause for celebration, a rarer market occurrence should have investors taking notice for a potential rally for the next 12 months.

7 Day Win Streak With 7%+ Gains

On Monday, the S&P 500 accomplished the rare feat of a seven-day win streak with overall gains of 7% or more, according to Carson Group Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick.

In a tweet, Detrick shares the stat and a table dating back to 1950, with the feat happening 10 total times since then and three times over the last 30 years.

"Up 10% three months later would say to see an acceleration higher here could be the play," Detrick said. "The past 30 years it only happened 3 other times and the worst stocks did 6 months later was nearly a 19% gain."

Here are the most recent occurrences of the seven-day win streak with 7% gains or more, as shared by Detrick:

Overall, since 1950, the average gains have been 4.4% for the one-month period after the accomplishment, 10.2% for the three months after, 14.4% for the six months after and 14.2% for the 12 months after.

Investors should note that the 12-month period is not complete for the last occurrence, with the feat being accomplished on April 30, 2025.

What Happens Next

The stock market has been highly volatile in recent weeks with the U.S. attack on Iran sending oil prices higher and seeing investors panic about the short-term and long-term impacts of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

With Monday's gain for the S&P 500, the market index is now nearing all-time highs once again.

"After an incredible 9 month win streak, we saw a perfectly normal 9.1% mild correction. They happen most yrs. We've said for yrs now we are in a bull market and this is still the case," Detrick said in another recent tweet.

Detrick also recently shared that over the last 20 years, the month of April has seen the market trade higher 80% of the time. April is tied with July for the most likely month to see gains based on data from the last 20 years.

While April may have started out rough, the recent gains and seven-day streak could be the start of higher gains for the next one month, three months, six months and 12 months.

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