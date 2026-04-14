Wall Street expects Citigroup to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $23.53 billion before the opening bell. After all, the Jane Fraser-led bank has been a top performer among large peers this year, supported by its ongoing turnaround, cost-cutting efforts, and relatively low valuation.

Geopolitical risk, however, is a factor considering Citi's extensive global exposure.

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Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is expected to go higher to $173.

CBRE Group announced on March 23 that Anuj Kadyan will join the company as chief technology & transformation officer.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, named Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as her final trade.

Morgan Stanley will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 15. Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.01 per share. That's up from $2.60 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue is $19.7 billion (it reported $17.74 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) .

Price Action:

CBRE Group shares rose 3.3% to close at $145.94 on Monday.

Citigroup shares gained 1.5% to settle at $126.28 during the session.

Morgan Stanley shares gained 2% to close at $181.14 on Monday.

State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF gained 2% during the session.

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