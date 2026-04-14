Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

On April 13, Baird maintained its Outperform rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $73 to $56. The company's stock fell around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $34.75.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 CSGP Price Action: Shares of Costar rose 1.6% to close at $37.06 on Monday.

Shares of Costar rose 1.6% to close at $37.06 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 2.12 Momentum score.

AH Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:AHRT)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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