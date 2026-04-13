Earnings would be a catalyst for the stock to go higher, Talkington says.

Capital One Financial will release earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 21. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, named Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan, on April 8, maintained Amazon.com with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $250 to $260.

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Bill Baruch, founder and CIO of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Creek Capital Management, picked iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV)

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said post-earnings selloff in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is done and the stock is heading towards $200.

Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri, on March 19, maintained a Strong Buy rating on Nvidia. He raised the price target from $291 to $323.

Price Action:

Capital One Financial shares fell 0.9% to close at $193.00 on Friday.

Amazon shares jumped 2% to settle at $238.38 during the session.

iShares Silver Trust gained 1% on Friday.

Nvidia shares gained 2.6% to settle at $188.63 on Friday.

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