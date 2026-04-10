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April 10, 2026 9:23 AM 1 min read

Netflix, ASML, CRH And A Financial Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Supporting his view, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan, on Monday, upgraded Netflix from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $120.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Lending support to his choice, JPMorgan analyst Adrian Huerta, on March 3, maintained CRH with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $135 to $140.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, recommended ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML).

Bernstein analyst David Dai, on March 26, maintained ASML Holding with an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $1,911 to $1,971.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) as her final trade.

On the earnings front, Charles Schwab will release first-quarter results before the opening bell on Thursday, April 16. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share, up from $1.04 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue is $6.48 billion (it reported $5.6 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Price Action:

  • Netflix shares gained 2.7% to close at $102.05 on Thursday.
  • CRH shares jumped 1.5% to settle at $115.50 during the session.
  • ASML gained 1.9% to close at $1,448.64 on Thursday.
  • Charles Schwab shares gained 0.6% to settle at $97.27.

Photo via Shutterstock

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