Top 3 Tech Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

On April 9, BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded Zscaler from Buy to Neutral. The company's stock fell around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $120.76.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 ZS Price Action: Shares of Zscaler fell 11.4% to close at $122.21 on Thursday.

Shares of Zscaler fell 11.4% to close at $122.21 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 2.00 Momentum score.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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