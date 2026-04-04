Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) : The AI-powered solutions company saw strong interest from investors during the week, which comes after reporting fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. Revenue increased throughout the year, coming in at $40.5 million in the second half of the fiscal year, compared to $6.3 million in the first half of the year. Revenue in December was $19.4 million. Guidance from the company calls for 2026 revenue of $360 million, up from $46.8 million in 2025. The company said $232 million of the total is in already contracted revenue. Shares rose around 35% over the last five trading days. The stock continues to be a potential standout in the AI sector based on its recent history of growth and contracted revenue.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) : An open letter from activist investor Irenic Capital Management put Snap stock in the spotlight during the week. The activist investor is urging the company to improve ad monetization with AI, cut costs, strengthen corporate governance and increase share buybacks. Irenic owns around 2.5% of the company's Class A shares. The activist investor said the moves could unlock significant shareholder value and bring the stock to an estimated $26.37 versus the $3.93 level when the letter was published. Snap is set to report first-quarter financial results in the coming month, which could allow more opportunities to address the potential moves or make moves of its own to unlock value.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) : The cruise line company saw strong interest from investors after reporting first-quarter financial results. The quarter saw the company beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share. Carnival has now beaten analyst estimates for revenue in eight of the last 10 quarters and beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in more than 10 straight quarters. The company highlighted strong booking trends for 2026 with 85% of inventory already booked and customer deposits hitting a first-quarter record of around $8 billion. With potential volatility of oil prices, the company's strong financials and booking history could be overshadowed and offer a good opportunity for long-term investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) : The airline company saw strong interest from investors with a report from Semafor suggesting the company is an acquisition target of a larger airline company like United, Alaska or Southwest. JetBlue has been on the path of a turnaround after its own acquisition proposal of Spirit Airlines was blocked due to antitrust concerns and set the company back. It is unclear if any acquisition consideration of JetBlue would pass antitrust concerns, which have been tough on the airline sector in recent years. JetBlue is expected to post first-quarter financial results in the coming month, which could provide more details on the turnaround efforts. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last nine quarters and beaten revenue in eight of the last nine quarters.

Couer Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) : The precious minerals mining company saw strong interest from readers during the week after announcing a private exchange offer for senior notes and sharing an update on guidance. The notes offer would help improve the company's debt obligations and could boost the financial performance of the company. Guidance from the company for gold, silver and copper production was enough to get investors excited with shares up around 18% over the last five trading days. Mining stocks have been popular with readers this year and Couer Mining is the latest to make the proprietary list of tickers seeing increased interest.

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