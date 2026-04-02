4 Tech Stocks That Still Have Strong Fundamentals

Markets rebounded for their best day of the year earlier this week, led by the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which gained more than 3% in a single session.

Stocks were caught completely off guard by the war in Iran, but now that the U.S. is considering winding down operations, shares of some of the most heavily punished companies have been soaring.

Is this a bear-market rally in the midst of an energy shock or the resumption of the AI supercycle? The answer will reveal itself over the next few weeks, but if you’re looking for tech stocks on sale, the time to buy is now.

Here are four tech stocks that still have plenty of momentum in the tank.

All four of these tech stocks are approaching key technical levels, and have fundamentals that support a resumption of bullish AI momentum.

SanDisk Corp.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

STX shares are hovering at the 50-day moving average, which has previously been a good entry point for investors. The brief dip under this level has the classic makings of a ‘Bear Trap’, where sellers believe the downward momentum has started, only to be caught in a violent whiplash as the stock retakes the 50-day MA. The RSI supports this theory, with buyers and sellers recalibrating around the 50 threshold, which generally marks the beginning of an upswing.

Dell Technologies Inc.

The new uptrend is clearly evident on the chart, where a Golden Cross has confirmed it, and the RSI and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) point to slowing but still bullish momentum. Crucially, the RSI has ticked below Overbought territory but remains above the 50 threshold where bulls generally remain in control. DELL is likely another stock blindsided by Iran war volatility, and the long-term growth story remains very much intact here.

Analog Devices

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