Gas Prices Searches Hit Four-Year High On Google: Uber Offers Drivers $4,000 To Switch To EVs

Uber Rolls Out National EV Incentives

Uber is no stranger to electric vehicles, with the company partnering with several EV companies on various ambitions to provide EV rides and autonomous driving for customers in the future.

The company also wants to make things more affordable for their drivers by offering incentives to switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

Previously available in select states, Uber is now expanding its "Go Electric" initiative nationwide, according to Electrek.

The plan offers drivers $4,000 to switch to an electric vehicle. Drivers can apply now with applications processed beginning April 16.

Uber has over 286,000 EVs on its global rideshare platform with drivers rapidly switching to electric vehicles.

"Uber's transition to electric is being driven by thousands of drivers making the switch, as the economics of owning an EV continue to improve," Uber Global Head of Electrification & Sustainability Andrew Cornelia said, as shared by Electrek.

Along with the $4,000 grant for drivers who switch to electric vehicles, Uber also partnered with automotive company Kia for discounts on select EV models.

Uber's website also shows the company is increasing its discount offering for gas for drivers who have gas-powered cars. This includes expanded partnerships with Upside and Shell.

Searches For Gas Prices, Electric Vehicles Rise

While the federal EV tax credit for $7,500 in the United States is gone, electric vehicle demand could see an uptick thanks to rising gas prices.

Searches for "gas prices" have hit a new year high and are at their highest search volume on Google since June 2022. Other popular searches include "gas near me," "gas prices near me" and "when will gas prices go down."

Searches for "electric vehicles" have also hit a new yearly high and are at their highest volume on Google since March 2022.

Since the attack on Iran was towards the end of the first quarter, which resulted in higher gas prices and increased searches for electric vehicles, the companies making EVs could see a spillover effect into the second quarter for demand.

EV demand could rise in the coming months if gas prices continue to stay high. Companies like Uber could be the first of many to offer ways for their employees to save on higher gas prices and/or offer incentives to switch to electric vehicles.

Uber wants to be carbon neutral in the future in North America and previously said it wanted to get all drivers to switch to EVs. The rising gas prices may speed up the company's goals.

Image via Shutterstock