Top 3 Defensive Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG)

On March 24, Dollar General named Jerry W. Fleeman Jr as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2027, succeeding Todd Vasos. The company's stock fell around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $84.70.

RSI Value: 29.7

29.7 DG Price Action: Shares of Dollar General fell 1.4% to trade at $118.76 on Thursday.

Shares of Dollar General fell 1.4% to trade at $118.76 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Photo via Shutterstock