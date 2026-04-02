Below is a look at the most-searched tickers for March, along with how interest compares to recent months.

Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on April 1 closing prices and do not include dividends.

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1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

2. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Current Price: $7.84

52-Week Range: $2.96 to $85.80

Year-to-Date Return: +105.8%

One-Year Return: -49.4%

December/January/February Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

3. Urban-Gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Current Price: $21.98

52-Week Range: $2.02 to $37

Year-to-Date Return: +209.6%

One-Year Return: +104.9%

December/January/February Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

4. Battalion Oil Corporation (AMEX:BATL)

Current Price: $3.85

52-Week Range: $1 to $29.70

Year-to-Date Return: +223.5%

One-Year Return: +187.3%

December/January/February Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

5. PMGC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ELAB)

Current Price: $14

52-Week Range: $1.62 to $466.20

Year-to-Date Return: -58.9%

One-Year Return: -96.2%

December/January/February Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

6. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Current Price: $367.85

52-Week Range: $61.54 to $471.34

Year-to-Date Return: +16.6%

One-Year Return: +314.7%

December/January/February Search Rank: 11th/11th/4th

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

7. EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Current Price: $10.58

52-Week Range: $1.90 to $27.84

Year-to-Date Return: +152.5%

One-Year Return: -14.1%

December/January/February Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

8. Bullfrog AI Holdings (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Current Price: $1.62

52-Week Range: 43 cents to $2.20

Year-to-Date Return: +84.1%

One-Year Return: -1.8%

December/January/February Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

9. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Current Price: $175.75

52-Week Range: $86.62 to $212.19

Year-to-Date Return: -6.9%

One-Year Return: +59.6%

December/January/February Search Rank: 3rd/4th/2nd

2025 Search Rank: 3rd

10. System1 Inc (NYSE:SST)

Current Price: $5.22

52-Week Range: $1.35 to $15

Year-to-Date Return: +33.2%

One-Year Return: +36.7%

December/January/February Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

Search Interest Changes

March may be one of the more drastic months for changes to the most-searched tickers, which could be due to heightened geopolitical tension and investors chasing volatility and momentum.

Of the top 10 most-searched tickers in March, only three of the top 10 returned from last month, with Tesla also ranking 11th after ranking sixth or better in the last three months. Tesla was the second most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2025. The 11th-place ranking is one of the lowest this author has seen for the electric vehicle company.

Nvidia also fell significantly from second place to ninth and out of the top four for the first time in months, which is not a great sign given that the company hosted a conference and discussed $1 trillion in revenue from AI chips this month.

Micron ranked sixth, which was fairly in line, with a fourth-place ranking in February after back-to-back months of ranking 11th.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust held steady at first place, the only thing that may have looked normal for the March results.

Of the stocks that were not the top 12, the Invesco QQQ Trust was one of the biggest surprises after ranking in the top 10 for four straight months. The iShares Silver Trust also ranked in the top five for two straight months. The exit from the top 12 could point to lower interest moving forward in silver.

Palantir, which dropped out of the top 12, may also be a surprise given the increased interest in defense stocks and AI stocks during the month, two sectors the company covers.

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